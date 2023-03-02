India, China foreign ministers discuss border peace on G-20 sidelines

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (left) with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar during the G20 meeting in New Delhi, on March 2. PHOTO: REUTERS
NEW DELHI - The foreign ministers of India and China discussed bilateral “challenges” on the sidelines of a G-20 meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, India said.

“Our discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquility in the border areas,” Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Twitter after meeting his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.

Relations between the Asian giants have soured since hand-to-hand combat and scuffles between border troops first broke out in 2020. REUTERS

