Deepfake videos and images grow ahead of Indian polls, stirring unease

BENGALURU - The youth wing conference of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Jan 21 had an unexpected speaker: party founder Muthuvel Karunanidhi, who died in 2018.

The video that regenerated the former Tamil Nadu chief minister through artificial intelligence (AI) got much applause at the gathering in Salem, especially when the AI-generated Karunanidhi scolded the national government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “robbing the state” of its due share of funds.

A month later, Mr Karunanidhi’s AI avatar appeared again in the leader’s trademark yellow shawl and dark glasses at the autobiography launch of party veteran T. R. Baalu, congratulating his dear friend.

This video, broadcast live by several Tamil news channels, was playing on the television in a Chennai mall’s break room as housekeeper Frieda Devadasan, 56, sipped her tea. She watched the broadcast, but only realised days later that the video of the leader she had grown up seeing had been “created by computers”.

“I was totally fooled! I thought the whole time that the channel was replaying one of his old videos!” she said, more thrilled than embarrassed.

AI-generated videos and voices have become a handy tool for political parties in India, with many launching trials before fine-tuning them for extensive use in election campaigning in the national polls due in April.

“Since AI videos and voices have a novelty factor, we want to use it as entertainment to draw crowds. There will be more use of AI-generated content towards the national election,” said DMK spokesman Dharanidharan Selvam.

Not to be left behind, DMK’s rival, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), also released in late February an AI-generated audio clip of their own leader, J. Jayalalithaa, who died in 2016.

The AI-generated voice of Tamil Nadu’s only female chief minister repeated her popular catchphrase: “I am because of the people, I am for the people” (Makkalaal naan, makkalukkaagave naan), before asking people to stand with Mr Edappadi Palaniswami, the current party president.

Mr Senthil Nayagam, founder of Muonium AI, which made the AI-generated Karunanidhi video for Mr Baalu, said: “Earlier, making such videos would require a visual effects person to spend three days. But AI technology has cut the cost and time taken to a fraction. We can generate any voice, any face, remove people in an existing video, add people, make them say anything.”

His first attempts were to market his AI-generated content to the Tamil film industry, but Mr Selvam said he is in “talks with many political parties, who all want AI-generated content for the upcoming (national) election”.

Drawing in voters with AI-generated content that is acknowledged to be fake is one thing. But its use by political parties, which escalated in India last year during elections in five states, can often be insidious.

In the southern state of Telangana, whose capital is the tech city of Hyderabad, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) released AI-generated photos last October of their top leaders meeting the elderly, waving to enormous crowds and visiting the ill in hospitals. These occasions never happened.

Mr Archis Chowdhury from the Indian factchecking website Boom Live also noted that while some AI-generated content was clearly linked to a political party, the real danger came from AI-generated videos and images used for “shadow campaigning”, whose origins were untraceable.

For instance, on the day of polling for the Telangana state assembly on Nov 30, a seven-second video of BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao asking people to vote for rival Congress went viral, even ending up on the state Congress’ official social media page. The video turned out to be a deepfake.