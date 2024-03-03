OpenAI’s Sora: How can I tell if a video is made by AI?

SINGAPORE – The imminent launch of Sora, a new video creation tool from ChatGPT maker OpenAI that can generate realistic scenes based on simple text, has set a new standard for AI-generated videos.

It will also likely make it tougher to spot AI-generated content and, along with it, deepfakes.

OpenAI on Feb 15 revealed a series of clips made by Sora, an artificial intelligence model trained to generate videos based on short sentences.

Its developers are holding off a public launch for now to collect feedback from the public and develop safety measures to prevent the abuse of Sora. But experts foresee it being tougher for the untrained eye to spot AI-generated content and expressed concerns over a lack of technology that can proactively scan for deepfakes.

The Straits Times worked with AI experts to analyse OpenAI’s showcase videos and spot subtle clues that they are fake.

Unnatural lighting