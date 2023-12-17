Deepfake videos raise concern in India ahead of general elections

NEW DELHI – Several popular Indian television news anchors have found themselves in the spotlight in recent weeks for the wrong reasons.

The likes of Mr Ravish Kumar, Mr Arnab Goswami, Mr Sudhir Chaudhary and Ms Anjana Om Kashyap – household names for most Indian families – were featured in a deepfake video ad campaign to promote an alleged diabetes medication online.

Boom, an Indian fact-checking organisation, reported that the viral campaign was created by editing publicly available videos of these anchors. The videos, it said, were most likely doctored using artificial intelligence (AI) and overlaid with a fake voice-over mimicking that of the anchors in Hindi, a language that deepfake detection tools have yet to master.

Mr Kumar distanced himself from any such endorsement in a post on X on Dec 7.

Many other prominent Indians have also fallen prey in the last few months to an outburst of deepfake content that continues to blur the line between fiction and reality, as the tools to produce such content become more sophisticated and easily accessible.

A simple photograph of Mr Ratan Tata, one of India’s top industrialists, was animated with AI and overlaid with a fake voice-over to endorse a dubious financial investment opportunity. In another instance, a publicly available video of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest person, was doctored with a fake voice-over to sell a similar investment option.

The trend is a worry for India, with its rapidly growing base of Internet users but also widespread digital illiteracy rates.

Misinformation and financial fraud using falsified digital content has proliferated online, and there are concerns that deepfake technology could even be put to disruptive use in India’s forthcoming general elections.

According to a survey released on Nov 30 by LocalCircles, a community-based social media platform, 30 per cent of Indians surveyed said around a quarter of the videos they watch are established to be fake.

In November, the Indian government said it would introduce a “clear, actionable plan” to tackle deepfake content, a move prompted in part by outrage over a deepfake video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna.

The video shows her entering a lift in a bodysuit. It was produced by manipulating an original one with British-Indian influencer Zara Patel, whose face was replaced with Mandana’s instead.

The actress described the incident as “extremely scary” and has gone on to urge people not to share such material, besides asking women to speak up if somebody bullies them with such content.

India has seen a spate of deepfake pornographic videos featuring well known actresses. These videos are created using existing pornographic footage, which is modified with AI to replace the faces of actual adult stars with those of popular actresses.