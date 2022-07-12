Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hunts for a new leader

BANGALORE - Crisis-hit Sri Lanka is trying to form a new cross-party government after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have both offered to resign under pressure from massive public protests.

Amid the ticking clock of the island's food and fuel shortages, various political parties are now scrambling to appoint their own presidential candidate.

Last Saturday (July 9), protesters enraged with corrupt and ineffective governance burst into the President and Prime Minister's houses. Many swam in the large pools, snacked in the well stocked kitchens and made themselves at home on the four-poster beds.

President Rajapaksa - who won the popular mandate in 2019 but is now blamed by protesters for the country's crippling economic crisis - was prevented by airport staff from flying out of the country on Tuesday.

His brother Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as prime minister in May, which saw Mr Wickremesinghe appointed on May 12 in his stead.

After an urgent meeting called by Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena last Saturday, all political parties decided that the President and Prime Minister must resign.

Mr Wickremesinghe announced that night that he would quit, but has not officially handed in his resignation - which, technically, should be submitted to the President.

Mr Abeywardena told Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror on Monday that Mr Rajapaksa signed a resignation letter after fleeing his official residence last Friday night.

The Speaker is expected to officially announce the President's resignation on Wednesday and parliamentarians will pick a new president on July 20.

Once that dice is rolled, the country will install new leaders who face the onerous task of replenishing fuel, medical and food supplies, shoring up dollar reserves, fixing the 55 per cent inflation, repaying debt and reviving a tanked economy - before the next general election in 2024.

For now, however, Sri Lankan politics is in a stalemate.

According to Sri Lanka's Constitution, if the president resigns before his term ends, the prime minister becomes an acting president for 30 days till Parliament elects one of its members to serve for the rest of the term.

If the prime minister also resigns, the Speaker of Parliament becomes an interim president.

Neither Mr Rajapaksa nor Mr Wickremesinghe have resigned as at press time.