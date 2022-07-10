Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa set to resign after being chased from residence

COLOMBO (AFP) - Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was preparing on Sunday (July 10) to finally give up power after he fled from protesters who stormed his residence, forcing him to announce his resignation.

The events on Saturday were the culmination of months of anti-government protests fuelled by an unprecedented economic crisis that bankrupted the South Asian island nation, and fury over the ruling Rajapaksa clan's corruption.

Hundreds of thousands of people had massed in the capital, Colombo, on Saturday to demand the government take responsibility for mismanaging the nation's finances, and for crippling food and fuel shortages.

After storming the gates of the presidential palace, a throng of protesters walked through its rooms, with some among the boisterous crowd jumping into the compound's pool.

Others were seen laughing and lounging in the stately bedrooms of the residence, with one pulling out what he claimed was a pair of Mr Rajapaksa's underwear.