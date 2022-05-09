Sri Lanka President’s brother Mahinda Rajapaksa quits as prime minister amid violence

COLOMBO (BLOOMBERG) - Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as a fresh surge in Asia’s fastest inflation intensified public protests, triggering violent clashes between the government’s supporters and opponents.

Mahinda Rajapaksa submitted his resignation to his brother – President Gotabaya

Rajapaksa, spokesman Rohan Weliwita said by phone on Monday (May 9).

The resignation makes way for Gotabaya Rajapaksa to create room for opposition members in key government roles.

However, it is unclear if Mahinda's quitting will be enough to placate angry citizens, who have been demanding Gotabaya step down as well.

Sri Lanka imposed a nationwide curfew on Monday as clashes erupted between government supporters and citizen protesters demanding the Rajapaksas resign in recognition of the nation’s worst economic crisis since independence.

Soaring prices of everything from gasoline to essential medicines have kept protests on the boil in Sri Lanka, which is close to bankruptcy and has suspended payments on foreign debt.

The economic crisis has morphed into a political one as opposition and protesters demand the Rajapaksas’ ouster and for the country’s constitution be amended to roll back the sweeping executive powers of the presidency.

Late Friday, the president declared a state of emergency, which gives him sweeping powers to suspend laws, detain people and seize property.