What's next for Sri Lanka?

Protesters inside the Presidential Palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 10, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
COLOMBO Sri Lanka's Parliament will elect a new president on July 20, its speaker said on Monday (July 11), after protesters stormed the residences of the current president and prime minister. Here are some key dates

July 9

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announce their resignations.

July 13

Mr Rajapaksa will officially step down. Analysts and observers told CNN Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will likely assume temporary charge.

July 15

Parliament to reconvene.

July 19

Nominations for the top post will be presented before Parliament starting July 19.

July 20

New president to be elected and will complete the rest of Mr Rajapaksa's term, due to end in 2024.

Source: CNN, Reuters

