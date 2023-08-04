Young Malaysians are livening up politics on YouTube

Sometimes, Sai’s prickly questions are met with awkward silence; other times, with a sharp retort. Nothing about their interactions look rehearsed.

Tens of thousands of viewers have watched these raw, hilarious and mildly offensive videos, with some commenting that the show is “better than TV news”.

The Syed Saddiq episode has more than 145,000 views, while the one featuring Lim has more than 90,000 views.

Sai is among a growing number of young content creators who are adding another facet to Malaysia politics through their entertaining infotainment videos, which often show the softer and less guarded side of their guests.

More politicians seem happy to be featured, especially in the lead-up to elections.

The young team behind BBK Network, another popular YouTube channel, have also been producing infotainment videos that blend comedy with politics and social affairs.

A number of political heavyweights have been featured in their recent series. In one episode, they drive Transport Minister Anthony Loke to Parliament while grilling him about the transport woes facing Malaysian commuters. In another episode, they follow Penang’s caretaker chief minister Chow Kon Yeow for a full day as the strait-laced politician went from appointment to appointment.

Mr Lucas Lee, 27, a producer-presenter of the show and stand-up comedian, told The Straits Times that his team have full control of their content, and have never been asked to avoid any line of questioning or remove any parts of the interviews.

But he added that there are politicians who did not respond to their invitations, possibly because of their reluctance to go along with the show’s format.