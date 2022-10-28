Syed Saddiq vows to clear his name after court order to enter defence on corruption charges

KUALA LUMPUR - Incumbent Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he is leaving it to the people of Muar to decide on his future in Malaysia’s 15th General Election.

The president of youth-focused party Muda, who was ordered by the High Court to enter his defence on four corruption charges on Friday, said it was up to the public when asked if the case would impact his upcoming elections campaign.

“It really depends on the good people of Muar. But above and beyond that, I have to bring this up to my party. I am a party man,” he said when met by reporters outside the court complex on Friday.

Saddiq, who was accompanied by his parents, is also looking forward to his day in court next year to begin his defence trial.

“I entered politics to ‘clean’ politics. I look forward to clearing my name in the court of law,” he added.

Saddiq, 29, was charged as the then Bersatu youth wing or Armada chief, who was entrusted with control of its funds, with abetting Rafiq Hakim with criminal breach of trust of RM1 million (S$298,000) in funds belonging to the wing.

Lawyer Gobind Singh Deo, representing Saddiq, said his client chose to enter his defence by testifying under oath.

The High Court has fixed the defence trial to begin next year, with separate dates set for Feb 22-24, March 13-14 and April 10-14.

The Muda president remains eligible to contest the coming elections, and is expected to defend his parliamentary seat in Muar, Johor. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK