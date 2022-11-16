TikTok trumps flag wars: Malaysia’s parties battle on social media to woo young voters

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s main political parties are ramping up their social media presence to draw out young voters and fence-sitters to vote in the general election on this Saturday.

Using as many platforms as possible, political parties are working closely with social media influencers to campaign, as well as participating in trendy social media “challenges” in a bid to boost their engagements.

“Honestly, it’s easier to understand political issues now as more politicians are using social media platforms with the help of some influencers. Complex issues for young voters like me to understand on our own were broken down and made easier to understand,” Nurul Syaline Ahmad, 19, a university student, told The Straits Times.

“It gives us something to ponder and because of this, I’ve made up my mind on who to vote,” she said.

Malaysia has lowered the minimum voting age to 18 from 21 from this election, resulting in more than four million youths, a-fifth of the electorate, to be eligible to vote for the first time on Saturday.

This has led to a dramatic increase in the use of social media, especially by Malaysia’s three main coalitions - Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“Interestingly, social media has trumped all traditional campaigning methods, such as with posters, banners and flags,” Ilham Centre executive director Hisomuddin Bakar said.

“We don’t really see flagwars for this GE, the funds have been shifted to buying advertisements and engaging influencers on social media because the reach is larger and more effective,” he added.

PN has been aggressively campaigning on Tiktok via social influencers, where 43 per cent of its users are Gen Z.

Despite not having an official account, its chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, went viral for his participation in a challenge to a song by Singaporean singer Alyph called “Swipe”, which garnered over 324,700 likes.

In the 15-second clip, he is seen “swiping” other coalitions as a sign of rejection, and only “liking” his alliance for being “clean and stable”.