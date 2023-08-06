Thailand’s Thaksin seen in Cambodia after delaying return from exile

PHNOM PENH – Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra appeared in Cambodia on Saturday to celebrate the birthday of the nation’s leader, after delaying a return to his home country amid political turmoil.

The 74-year-old, who has lived in self-imposed exile for 15 years, visited the neighbouring nation, ruled by strongman leader Hun Sen, to celebrate the Premier’s 71st birthday, according to local news reports.

Fresh News – an online news outlet with close links to Mr Hun Sen – cited the Premier as saying that Thaksin and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra spent a night at the leader’s residence in the capital Phnom Penh after attending his birthday party, and posted pictures of the event.

The duo left Cambodia on Sunday morning, the report said, without stating their next destination.

The visit took place on the same day Thaksin announced he will postpone his return to Thailand by about two weeks from an originally planned date of Aug 10, citing the need to do a health check-up. The political party his family backs, Pheu Thai Party, is, meanwhile, struggling to form the country’s next government after opposition from military-appointed lawmakers scuttled attempts by its former ally to do so.