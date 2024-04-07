Trapped in debt, forced labour: Indonesian students duped into doing bogus internships in Germany

JAKARTA - When she was promised 20 university credits and an “easy and light” job that would pay up to 30 million rupiah (S$2,550) a month, undergraduate Ramayana Monica, 22, was eager to begin an internship programme in Germany.

But she soon realised it was not the kind of overseas experience she had signed up for.

Over three months in late 2023, she was forced to toil over odd jobs in different parts of western Germany, from sorting fruits in a farm to moving heavy goods in a warehouse, and removing wallpaper and floorboards from an apartment.

“When I was there, I was no longer a student but a manual labourer... I felt fatigued and cold after working long hours, and was starving,” Ms Ramayana told The Straits Times, adding that while her school had stressed that the jobs would not align with her major in public administration, she thought she would get at least an office job.

“The (German-based) employment agency even forced us to sign work contracts, abandoned us and deducted our wages without any transparency,” she added.

Still, she gritted her teeth and completed the so-called internship so she could pay off most of the costs to participate in the programme. She returned to Jakarta safely on Dec 31, 2023.

Ms Ramayana, who attends the University of Jambi in Sumatra, is among some 1,900 Indonesian university students who were duped into paying huge fees for bogus internships that claimed to be part of an official German working holiday programme known as ferienjob.

The Indonesian police are investigating human trafficking allegations related to the scheme, after four Indonesians raised the alarm in May 2023. While on the “internship”, they ran out of money after being owed their wages and contacted the Indonesian Embassy in Berlin for help.

The investigations now involve at least 33 universities across Indonesia, some of which have terminated the programme, which began in 2022. All students have returned to Indonesia after the programme ended in December 2023.

Five suspects, including a professor at the university where Ms Ramayana and 86 other students were lured into joining the programme, have been named so far.

The professor allegedly promoted the “internship” to eight universities. In return for signing agreements and sending students to Germany, the universities were reportedly promised corporate social responsibility funding.

Two other suspects are the executives of two Indonesia-based agencies that allegedly promoted the “internship” on various campuses, prepared work contracts and even manipulated information to enable the students to get visas. Another two were officials at a public university in Jakarta who selected eligible students for the “internship” and facilitated their participation, including getting loans for them.

The director of general crime division in the police, Brigadier-General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, said the students were not officially employed and this led to exploitation. Financial benefits gained by the suspects and recruiters were also taken into account in the investigations, he added.

“Elements in a human trafficking case, which we have collected, have been met, according to our investigators,” he told reporters on April 3.

Many of the students had come to know of the programme through pamphlets distributed on campus and, like Ms Ramayana, assumed that it was legitimate.

The pamphlets claimed the “internship” was part of a career preparation programme under Indonesia’s Education and Culture Ministry, called the Independent Learning Independent Campus Scheme. But the ministry has denied the claim.