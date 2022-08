BANGKOK - On Aug 18, dozens of Vietnamese dashed out of a casino compound in Cambodia's Kandal province, pursued by men swinging long metal rods. They flung themselves into the Binh Di River in a desperate bid to swim to Vietnam on the other side.

Forty of them got away. Of the remaining two, one was recaptured by casino guards. The other one, a 16-year-old boy, drowned in the turbid waters.