Interpol warns of scam syndicates’ role in human trafficking; thousands lured with job offers

SINGAPORE - Scam syndicates are involved in large-scale human trafficking, and have lured thousands of people to criminal hubs in South-east Asia with fake job offers, Interpol said.

The international criminal police organisation on Wednesday issued an Orange Notice to its 195 member countries on the trend – a global warning regarding a serious and imminent threat to public safety.

In the warning, Interpol said criminal groups have lured tens of thousands of people with false promises of lucrative job opportunities on social networks and recruitment sites.

These people are then kidnapped and detained in inhuman living conditions, and often beaten and sexually abused.

They are also forced into criminal activities including investment fraud, love scams and frauds linked to cryptocurrency investing and online gambling.

Acting coordinator of Interpol’s Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling unit Isaac Espinoza told The Straits Times that the groups are exploiting people who lost their jobs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s challenging a lot of preconceptions of human trafficking, (that) victims are people who are in very vulnerable situations... These criminal groups are now targeting people who are actually highly qualified, people who have university degrees, who are trained in IT and who are tech-savvy,” he said, adding that anyone can fall victim.

“As the authorities started taking action and raiding the centres and disrupting the business, they instantly adapted and started moving to other neighbouring countries, to Myanmar to Laos,” said Mr Espinoza.

The first reports of the scheme came in 2021, and Interpol said it has since observed the growing criminal phenomenon of large-scale human trafficking where victims are forced to commit cyber-enabled financial crime on an industrial scale.

In the early stages, the victims were Mandarin-speaking from China, Malaysia, Thailand or Singapore, who were enticed to travel to other countries in the region for work.

Mr Espinoza said that English-speaking victims have now been targeted as well.

The online scam centres were initially concentrated in Cambodia but were later identified in Laos and Myanmar. Hubs have since been identified in at least four more Asian countries.