Thai tourism players on edge as Omicron fears stall travel sector

BANGKOK - Despite bringing Covid-19 infections under steady control and making headway in its vaccination roll-out, Thailand is once again on edge as the tourism sector frets over entry curbs that aim to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

Since November, more than 350,000 vaccinated travellers have entered Thailand through its much-touted quarantine-free entry scheme that saw hints of revival in the battered tourism industry.

But application for entry under the scheme was suspended last week after Thailand detected its first case of local transmission of the Omicron variant, and the industry is once again in a state of flux after two months of brief respite.

"Some people thought the November reopening would bring in big numbers of tourists, but the reality is that the increase was not great," said the Association of Thai Travel Agents' (ATTA) head of public relations Pilomrat Isvarphornchai.

In 2019, almost 40 million foreign travellers visited Thailand and brought in revenue of 1.91 trillion baht (S$77.5 billion).

This year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand expects to earn around 600 billion baht from both foreign and domestic tourism, with the bulk coming from the 90 million domestic trips made.

In April, Thailand, which was waging a months-long battle against the Delta variant, imposed a night curfew and other strict movement and business restrictions to tackle what has been its deadliest wave of Covid-19 so far.

Now, the numbers of daily infections and deaths have stabilised. And with Covid-19 curbs gradually lifted since September, most businesses have resumed operations.

But the fallout has been irreversible for some.

After suffering losses of close to three million baht since the start of the pandemic, massage shop owner Nawaporn Yotthong, 45, decided in October to close her business in the heart of Bangkok.

"If I stayed open any longer, I will have nothing," said Ms Nawaporn who ran the shop for over a decade and has since returned to her hometown of Sakon Nakhon.

Similarly, about 50 per cent of ATTA's members, which include travel agents and tour companies, are closed, said Ms Pilomrat.

"Some have shut for good, others are waiting for the Chinese market to return. Those that are open are mainly serving the domestic market, but even then they're barely making any margins," she said.