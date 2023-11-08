Thai TikTokers are making ‘elephant pants’… cool?

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – An elegant Thai socialite poses in sunglasses, a designer handbag discreetly visible in the Instagram photo, her stylish outfit completed by a pair of… elephant print pants?

Infamous across South-east Asia, so-called elephant pants made of thin baggy cotton were once synonymous with grubby backpackers in search of themselves – and the nearest Chang beer, a popular local lager.

The pachyderm pants were adopted by foreigners during an early wave of budget South-east Asia travel, as visitors sought to appropriate “authentic” culture, despite there being little truly Thai about them, researchers say.

While they are still sold from stalls alongside Bangkok’s tourist haven Khaosan Road for about 150 baht (S$5.70), young Thai influencers and the kingdom’s high society are increasingly reclaiming them.

“The pants are dope,” influencer Dalintan “MoRich” Promphinit said, after cavorting in a bright yellow set for his two million TikTok followers in April.

“They’re not just souvenirs foreign tourists buy,” he said. “Thais are rocking them too.”

“It’s like a fashion statement”, with a “teen street fashion vibe”, said the 19-year-old.

His fans instantly loved his latest look.

“They kept asking where I got it,” he said.

‘A sensation’

Posing at Chiang Mai’s ancient wall, Toei, 27, who only gave her first name, is clad head-to-toe in the “adorable” elephant print.

“Initially, they were a hit among tourists, but now they’re trending on TikTok, thanks to influencers,” her 28-year-old friend Ong, also sporting the print, added.

“So, we embraced the trend.”