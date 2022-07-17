Gwen Stefani accused of cultural appropriation by wearing dreadlocks in music video

LOS ANGELES - Pop singer Gwen Stefani has come under fire for cultural appropriation following the release of the music video for a new song, Light My Fire.

The song by Jamaican dancehall singer-rapper Sean Paul features Stefani as well as fellow Jamaican singer Shenseea. The music video sees Stefani, 52, sporting dreadlocks on her head and wearing a green and yellow outfit that matches the Jamaican flag.

Social media erupted with outrage after the song dropped last week, with many netizens accusing her of intentionally appropriating black culture for personal gain.

Many comments also pointed out that the No Doubt lead singer had in the past worn a bindi, donned Native American attire and styled her hair in Bantu knots.

She is also known for the Japanese-inspired imagery she used on her 2004 album Love. Angel. Music. Baby and her entourage of Harajuku Girls, four women of Japanese descent who frequently appeared with her in music videos and on the red carpet.

Stefani addressed the long-standing accusations of cultural appropriation in an interview with Paper magazine in 2021, stating that she is simply paying homage to other cultures.

"If we didn't buy and sell and trade our cultures in, we wouldn't have so much beauty, you know?" she said. "We learn from each other, we share from each other, we grow from each other. And all these rules are just dividing us more and more."

Her latest collaborator, Paul, 49, had praised her for her love of Jamaica before the song was released.

"She's been awesome. She's a dope artist. And she loves reggae from long time," he said to Vibe magazine in June.

He added that she had been going to Jamaica to record since her No Doubt days: "Her son is named Kingston. She loves the vibes. She wears the colours, has the arm bands. I'm like, 'Yo, she down with the movement'."