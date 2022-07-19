Blackpink's Jennie accused of cultural appropriation for having cornrows in HBO series The Idol

SEOUL - Blackpink's Jennie is set to make her Hollywood debut in HBO series The Idol, which was co-created by and stars singer The Weeknd.

However, her appearance in the trailer released on Sunday (July 17) has come under fire as she is seen with her hair in cornrows in one scene where she performs as a back-up dancer.

Netizens expressed disappointment over what they deemed cultural appropriation. Cornrows are a traditional style of braids in African culture in which the hair is braided very close to the scalp to make a continuous, raised row.

While some defended Jennie, 26, saying it was the decision of the producers of the show, others called out the K-pop idol for not speaking up about it, saying she had the clout to make a difference.

The drama, co-created by Sam Levinson, who also created teen drama Euphoria (2019 to present), follows a self-help guru and cult leader (The Weeknd) as he enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol, played by Lily-Rose Depp.

Production was completed on the show earlier this month, but HBO has not announced a release date.

Fellow Blackpink member Lisa, 25, had similarly been called out for cultural appropriation in September 2021 for having dreadlocks in her Money music video. She subsequently apologised during a video call with her fans.