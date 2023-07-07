Thai PM front runner Pita the latest world leader to invite Taylor Swift to perform

Swift is currently performing concerts around the world as part of her The Eras Tour, which runs until August 2024.

In Asia, she is performing only in Japan and Singapore. Singapore, where she will perform six shows, is her only stop in South-east Asia.

Thai fans have been anticipating her concert eagerly after she was due to perform in Thailand in 2014.

That year, she launched The Red Tour Live In Bangkok 2014, which was scheduled for June 9, 2014. Tickets to the concert, which ranged between 2,000 and 6,500 baht (about $77 and $250) were sold out within an hour.

But the event was cancelled in late May due to the political coup on May 22, 2014, leaving many Thai “Swifties”, as her fans are known, heartbroken.

Mr Pita’s appeal to Swift was retweeted more than 136,000 times, with many Thai Swifties expressing their appreciation for his efforts.

One netizen said Taylor “has to feel something” because “even the PM is begging”, according to a report on Thai news website Thaiger.

Another described Mr Pita as being “cool”, adding: “I’m proud of him regardless of whether Swift comes or not.”

Not everyone agreed with Mr Pita’s action, though.

Mr Surachai “Nga” Chantimathon, from the Thai folk rock band Caravan, pointed out he attended concerts by Coldplay and other international performers when the country was under military rule.

In a Facebook post, he questioned if Swift was really against “dictatorships”, or if she had put business first.

He also called on Mr Pita to delete his post, saying “it makes you look silly”.