Thai opposition frames election as generational choice

BANGKOK - Thailand’s second-largest opposition party framed next month’s elections as a generational choice between what it called on Saturday “a dark present and a bright future”.

Thailand goes to the polls on May 14.

It will be the country’s first election since the kingdom was rocked by major student-led pro-democracy protests in 2020 calling for political reform.

The election is shaping up to be a clash between incumbent ruling parties, backed by Thailand’s conservative military and royalist establishment, and more reformist and progressive opposition groups.

“Election day is a choice between the dark present and a bright future,” Mr Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the billionaire co-founder of the Move Forward party, told supporters at a rally in Bangkok.

The party’s leader, Harvard-educated businessman Pita Limjaroenrat, told the crowd of about 2,000 mostly young voters that “we will change Thailand together”.

“A vote for Move Forward is a vote for the younger generation to change the country,” he said.

Recent opinion polls show Move Forward is second to Pheu Thai, the biggest opposition party that has Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 36-year-old daughter of exiled billionaire and former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, as one of its candidates for prime minister.

Polling also shows 42-year-old Pita is trailing frontrunner Ms Paetongtarn, whose father and aunt Ms Yingluck were ousted in coups in 2006 and 2014, in the preferred prime minister stakes.

These younger leaders are up against unpopular incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, 69, who came to power in the 2014 coup, and 77-year-old ex-general Prawit Wongsuwan from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party.

Mr Pita has ruled out coalitions with Palang Pracharath or Mr Prayut’s United Thai Nation Party but has expressed willingness to ally with Pheu Thai to form government.

Despite the opinion polls, Thailand’s 2017 constitution gives military-linked parties a big advantage.

A candidate must win a majority of the 500 elected lower-house MPs as well as 250 military-appointed senators to become prime minister.