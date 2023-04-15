Candidates to watch in Thailand’s election

BANGKOK – The race to be Thailand’s next prime minister is a crowded field with dozens of people vying for the post, but the battle is expected to be mainly between the incumbent Prayut Chan-o-cha and Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a young politician from the storied Shinawatra clan.

Their clash sets the tone for the May 14 general election, seen as a contest between the pro-establishment groups of the ruling military-backed coalition and a pro-democracy camp of opposition parties.

More than 60 parties have registered their candidates for the election to the 500-seat House of Representatives, where 400 members will be elected using the first-past-the-post method and the remaining to be picked using a proportional representation system.

These lawmakers, together with the 250 members of the Senate, get to decide who will be Thailand’s 30th premier.

As the Senate is stacked with allies of the current establishment, Ms Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai Party needs at least 376 seats through support of allies to succeed.

With major parties mum on pre-poll alliances, preliminary results will determine coalition dynamics as parties haggle over key cabinet positions.

Here’s a look at the key candidates:

Mr Prayut, 69