Bhumjaithai Party could return as kingmaker in Thailand’s next government

NAKHON NAYOK/BANGKOK – The Bhumjaithai Party could prove to be a kingmaker in Thailand’s next government, with rumours swirling over its purported deals with rival parties as the nation’s general election draws close.

Under the leadership of construction magnate-turned-politician Anutin Charnvirakul, the party is heading into the May 14 election with confidence.

It has set its sights on winning at least 100 of the 500 seats up for grabs in Parliament’s Lower House and, if successful, will cement its position as a kingmaker in a post-election coalition government.

Even its 2023 election slogan – “Said it and did it” – exudes an element of certainty, especially over its performance during its four years in the incumbent coalition led by the pro-military Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

“With our remarkable performance, we (have) delivered everything that we promised to our people. This will create confidence in our people to select the Bhumjaithai Party, to elect Bhumjaithai back into Parliament, in hopes that we will be able to be part of the administration,” Mr Anutin told The Straits Times on the sidelines of a rally in the central province of Nakhon Nayok on April 11.

During the 2019 election, the party campaigned heavily on the promise to liberalise cannabis in Thailand for medical and economic benefits. Last year, the plant was delisted as a narcotic, opening a new market for its wider cultivation and use.

While the Bhumjaithai considers the policy change as one of its key successes, it has also received flak from rival parties and welfare groups which criticise the move as rushed and incomplete.

Currently, a Bill to regulate the cannabis industry is pending Parliament’s approval, and a patchwork of laws are being used to curb the sale of the substance to minors and prevent users from smoking it in public.

The Bhumjaithai has promised to ensure the Bill’s passing if it returns to the government in the coming election.

“We were able to deliver every policy that we promised to our people. It was successful during our term. From here on, there will be a few more new policies that will be very beneficial to the Thai people and Thailand,” said Mr Anutin, who is also a Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister.