Thaksin’s 36-year-old daughter looks to take down Thai generals

BANGKOK – Thailand’s most popular politician, Mr Thaksin Shinawatra, has not set foot in the country since 2008.

Now his 36-year-old daughter is the latest family member seeking to push back against the military men that helped oust him – and potentially bring him back home.

Ahead of an election on May 14, Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra has drawn big crowds in rural Thai farming communities that have long served as the political base of her father.

The 73-year-old former prime minister and telecom tycoon, who fled in the wake of a military coup against his government, has seen his party and allies win the most seats in every national vote dating back to 2001.

This year looks no different so far, in large part thanks to Ms Paetongtarn.

On a recent sunny morning in Thailand’s north-east – the nation’s poorest and most populous region – thousands of red-shirted supporters of her Pheu Thai party greeted her with roses and garlands.

When she asked if they remembered her dad, the crowd erupted. She also referred to her aunt, Ms Yingluck Shinawatra, who was ousted in a 2014 coup by Mr Prayut Chan-o-cha – a former army chief who has ruled Thailand ever since.

“Choose a political party that’s been bullied again and again,” Ms Paetongtarn pleaded to supporters. “Two coups, and two good people have had to flee the country. This time, can I ask you to deliver Pheu Thai a landslide win?”

The youngest of Thaksin’s three children, Ms Paetongtarn is the latest face of a Shinawatra clan that has dominated elections but routinely been booted out of office.

For years a coterie of unelected generals, judges and bureaucrats have viewed the family as a threat to the royalist elites that control some of the nation’s most powerful institutions – and businesses.

The political infighting has eroded Thailand’s relative economic strength in South-east Asia and hurt engagement with the US, which had developed strong military ties with the nation during the Vietnam War.

Over the past decade, Thailand has attracted less foreign direct investment than regional competitors Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia, and last year it posted the slowest growth rate among South-east Asia’s major economies.

There is not much optimism things will change much no matter who wins, not least because even a sweeping victory for pro-democracy forces is only likely to spur yet another backlash from conservatives in the military and royalist circles.

For now, most major parties are promising a similar package of cash handouts, higher minimum wages and a suspension of debt repayments.