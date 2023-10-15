Stop sharing fake news of Johor mall bomb threat, social media users told

KULAI - Social media users are urged to refrain from sharing unverified information that will lead to public unrest, especially regarding the alleged bomb threat to a shopping mall and hotel in Johor Bahru, says Ms Teo Nie Ching.

The Straits Times reported on Saturday that Mid Valley Southkey shopping centre’s management received a phone call at around 6pm from a man who threatened to put a bomb in the mall.

The Deputy Communications and Digital Minister said following the incident on Saturday, some social media pages shared false information “confirming” that bombs were found in the premises, which further stirred fear among the people.

“We saw some social media pages making the claims before getting accurate information from the authorities,” said Ms Teo.

“The police have said that there were no bombs found yet the pages said otherwise.”

She added: “This is fake news that should not have made it out (in the first place) as this will cause fear and unrest among the people.”

“Social media page handlers should stop creating their own information just to get high engagement,” she told reporters before a walkabout at the Temenggong morning market in Indahpura here on Sunday.

Ms Teo, who is also Kulai MP, said her ministry would cooperate with the police to investigate irresponsible parties who spread such information.

“We are not taking the matter lightly as it is quite serious,” she said.

“If you are not sure about the information, do not share.”

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the mall and hotel in Southkey is under control and safe for the public to visit.

“The whole area has been swept by the police’s bomb and K-9 units. Thankfully no suspicious objects were found and the place has been deemed safe to operate as usual,” he said.

A check by The Star showed that as of noon on Sunday, many people were seen visiting the mall to shop and dine while businesses operated as usual.

Many Singapore-registered cars were also seen entering the mall parking lot as it is a popular place for locals and tourists.

It was understood that a popular Johor-based Facebook page shared a post claiming that, “the police confirmed that eight bombs were found in and around the mall premises” after the incident.