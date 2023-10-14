Shoppers evacuate Johor’s Mid Valley Southkey mall after alleged bomb scare

A popular mall in Johor Bahru was evacuated on Saturday evening after an alleged bomb scare, Malaysian media reports said.

According to Free Malaysia Today website, Mid Valley Southkey shopping centre’s management received a phone call at around 6pm.

The unidentified caller made a bomb threat, after which the mall’s auxiliary police started evacuating the premises.

The Johor Fire Department told the Malay Mail news outlet that the incident is being investigated by the police.

Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said police have been searching the mall.

They have also imposed a 100m-wide cordon to prevent people from entering the area.

The police are also looking at CCTV footage, Mr Kamarul said, and he urged the public to remain calm.

On social media, shoppers at the mall said they were told to leave the premises without being given a specified reason.

Several videos and photos on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, showed people gathered by roads around the mall.