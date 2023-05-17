Fire breaks out at Kuala Lumpur’s Mid Valley Megamall

Photos posted on Twitter showed a large plume of smoke coming out from the building. PHOTOS: SALZIAN/TWITTER, TSIMITHA/TWITTER
A fire broke out at Mid Valley Megamall in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The incident was confirmed by the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department.

According to Malaysian media, the authorities said the fire started at a power substation room in the mall.

Firefighters were deployed to the scene.

The incident was first reported by netizens, who posted photos and videos on Twitter.

The photos showed a black plume of smoke coming from the building.

Some Twitter users had said the smoke appeared to have been coming from a loading bay. Others reported a power outage at the mall.

There were also reports of traffic delays on the nearby East-West Link Expressway.

At least two roads near the mall have been closed, and the police are at the scene to direct traffic.

This is not the first time a fire has broken out at the mall. In 2017, a fire broke out at a shop lot in the premises. In that incident, a fax machine caught fire and the blaze was immediately brought under control.

