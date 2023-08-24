Man nabbed for making fake bomb threat in Ipoh mall

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian police on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly phoned in a fake bomb threat at a shopping mall near Ipoh, Perak.

Following his call at about 4.30pm on Wednesday, staff and shoppers were evacuated from the Klebang Aeon Mall in Chemor, but no suspicious objects were found after police inspection, reported Bernama.

The 38-year-old man was arrested at a house in Ipoh. Police said he confessed to having made the call to an employee at the shopping centre management.

“The police also confiscated the communication device used by the suspect to make the call,” police officer Yahaya Hassan said in a statement.

“The suspect will be remanded today for further investigation under Section 507 of the Penal Code for the offence of criminal intimidation,” he added.

A comprehensive inspection was carried out with the help of the Bomb Disposal Unit of the Perak police headquarters, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force, he said.

“The inspection confirmed that no suspicious objects were found.

“Staff were allowed to re-enter at 10.30pm,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK