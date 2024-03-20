From paying fair wages to preserving culture and the earth: How she's weaving change through fashion

As she got to know the villagers, or ibus as she calls them, Ms Riadini-Flesch was filled with even greater resolve to improve the lives of their families and communities. SukkhaCitta also invests in their future by building schools where they can mentor and pass on their expertise to the next generation. And this innovative model ensures the longevity of traditional textile crafts while providing a sustainable livelihood for the community.

However, SukkhaCitta's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its social impact. The enterprise collaborates with local, small-scale farms to grow cotton and plants for dyes using eco-friendly practices that maintain biodiversity and improve soil health.

“SukkhaCitta has never been about the brand or the clothes. It’s always been about how we change the way clothes are being made – all the way to the farming methods – so that we can ensure each of our choices can support the lives of those who made the clothes while at the same time, healing our planet,” says the 33-year-old, who was in Singapore recently to receive the Rolex Awards for Enterprise at a ceremony held at The Fullerton Bay Hotel.

By controlling the entire supply chain, from the cultivation of raw materials to the creation of the final product, Ms Riadini-Flesch is setting a new standard for responsible fashion production that resonates with the current climate of consumer consciousness.

A recent survey of Singaporeans revealed that over a third had bought at least one eco-friendly and socially responsible clothing or accessory item and would be more likely to purchase products with sustainability labels. Ms Riadini-Flesch’s social enterprise is at the forefront of this shift, proving that fashion can be both ethical and stylish.

So far, the women working with SukkhaCitta have increased their earnings by 60 per cent on average, frequently leading to dramatic changes in the gender roles in their communities. As the women take charge of their households’ finances, they usually invest in the nutrition and education of their villages’ children, including girls, benefiting future generations.

“In our cotton-farming village, girls will generally have up to primary school education. We support the farmers by offering scholarships to their children so that the young girls can actually go on to university,” says Ms Riadini-Flesch.

“When you educate and empower the mothers, you actually lift the entire generation up. She doesn’t have to worry about survival or the day-to-day issues so she can really think about the future. What dreams can she have for her children?”