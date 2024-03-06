Planting 3.5 million trees and helping communities: Meet the 'champion of the earth'

The two organisations train and empower local communities to plant trees, monitor parts of the forests and act as their stewards.His work is in line with the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative, launched in 2019, which assists people and organisations that tap on science and technology to understand and address the world’s environmental challenges.

The Initiative enables innovators to forge solutions to help solve the issues and restore natural ecosystems. It also has a growing portfolio of over 20 partnerships, including with Rewilding Chile to protect South America’s landscapes, Coral Gardeners to transplant resilient corals to reefs, and Great Spine of Africa expeditions to explore the continent’s major river basins.

The Rolex Awards are part of it too. Among the 160 Laureates so far are British-born marine biologist Emma Camp, who is studying ultra-tough, hardy corals to find ways to save damaged coral reefs, and American social entrepreneur Felix Brooks-Church, whose ‘dosifier’ machine adds micronutrients to staple foods to combat malnutrition.

Rolex also supports organisations and initiatives that foster the next generations of explorers, scientists and conservationists via scholarships and grants, such as the Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society and The Rolex Explorers Club Grants, as well as the Explorers Club’s Global Exploration Summit, where world-leading explorers gather annually.

For Mr Aucca Chutas, the idea of bringing local communities together is crucial to ECOAN and Acción Andina. He explains: “Once, we were united in South America by the Inca culture. The next time we came together to create a movement was to seek our independence. Now we’re coming together for the third time, for one tree: The Polylepis tree that makes up the forests.”

Through his work, he is also making his family proud. His grandparents, indigenous Quechua farmers, encouraged him to do more for the natural ecosystems critical to their livelihood. He says: “They told me, your name is Aucca Chutas, it means ‘warrior’. Please try to do something for us.” With that and sustainability in mind, he continues to push ahead to save the forests.

We The Earth is a partnership between The Straits Times and Rolex and its Perpetual Planet Initiative. Mr Constantino Aucca Chutas, a 2023 Rolex Awards for Enterprise Laureate, is a stellar example of the many individuals who are doing their part to solve the issues Earth faces.