Review of radical cleric Bashir's release nothing to do with other countries: Indonesian V-P Jusuf Kalla

JAKARTA - Indonesian Vice-President Jusuf Kalla said on Tuesday (Jan 22) the government's review of an earlier plan to release radical cleric Abu Bakar Bashir would cover the legal aspects, and would not take into account views from other countries.

Mr Kalla, who is also chairman of Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI), did not rule out the possibility that Bashir could still be released on parole if no regulations are breached.

"If minimal legal aspects are not met, it would be rather difficult. Someone may sue the government later," said Mr Kalla. This includes pledging allegiance to the Republic of Indonesia, a requirement of all reformed terrorists.

Mr Kalla's remarks come after an apparent about-turn on the government's decision last Friday to release the spiritual leader of South-east Asia terrorist group Jemaah Islamiah (JI), when President Joko Widodo ordered a more in-depth evaluation of the plan on Monday.

The release decision had drawn strong criticism both domestically and internationally - especially from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison - with Bashir still seen as a threat.

JI was responsible for the 2002 Bali bombings, Indonesia's deadliest terrorist attack in which 202 people were killed, 88 of them Australian.

"We do not take into consideration either objections or support from other nations. It's the same with Australia when Indonesia protested against them recognising West Jerusalem (as Israel's capital)... They went ahead and recognised it," Mr Kalla said.

Mr Joko had said on Friday that the government would release firebrand cleric Bashir this week on humanitarian grounds because of his deteriorating health.

However, on Monday, Indonesia's Coordinating Political Legal and Security Minister Wiranto announced that Mr Joko had ordered a more in-depth evaluation of the government's original decision to release Bashir. The announcement had cast doubt over Bashir's release.

Bashir, 80, was the alleged mastermind of the 2002 Bali bombings, although he was never convicted for the terrorist incident.

He has been in jail since his arrest in 2009, and was in 2011 sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for funding a terrorist training camp in Indonesia's westernmost province of Aceh.

Mr Kalla noted on Tuesday that if Bashir dies in prison, it could create misunderstandings, but did not elaborate.

Australian PM Morrison on Tuesday asked Mr Joko to "show great respect to Australia" by making Bashir serve his full sentence.

"We have been consistent always - governments of both persuasions over a long period of time - about our concerns about Abu Bakar Bashir and that he should serve what the Indonesian justice system has delivered to him as his sentence," he told News Corp Australia on Tuesday.

"We have been very clear about the need to ensure that as part of our joint counter-terrorism efforts - we have an excellent counter terrorism partnership with Indonesia - that Abu Bakar Bashir would not be in any position or in any way able to influence or incite anything," said Mr Morrison.

Critics of the President claim the decision to release Bashir was politically motivated and connected to the presidential poll in April.

Mr Joko, who is seeking re-election, has faced accusations of being anti-Islam and a communist, and Bashir's release is seen by some as a move to boost Mr Joko's Islamic credentials.

Bashir's family had requested his early release since 2017 because of his poor health.