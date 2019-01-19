Baffling decision to release Abu Bakar Bashir

JAKARTA - The radical Islamic cleric Abu Bakar Bashir has long refused to recognise the legitimacy of the Indonesian government, and was renowned for his scathing criticisms of world Muslim leaders.

Yet, the ideological godfather of the disbanded Jemaah Islamiah (JI), the terrorist group behind the 2002 Bali bombings, as well as a string of other atrocities and terror plots across South-east Asia at the turn of the millennium, will in days owe his freedom to one such leader.

President Joko Widodo on Friday dropped a bombshell when he confirmed plans to release Bashir from prison, where he is serving a 15-year sentence for funding a JI paramilitary training camp in Aceh.

When pressed, Mr Joko said the 80-year-old Bashir, whose health has been deteriorating in recent years, will be freed on humanitarian grounds. He said he mulled over the move for some time and had taken the decision in consultation with his security czars.

Still, the news came as a rude shock, including to many in Australia, where 88 of the 202 victims killed in the Bali blasts were from.

Canberra has been firm against any leniency for Bashir, who former Foreign Minister Julie Bishop described as the "mastermind" of the bombings on the resort island even tough he was never convicted for it.

Some have wondered if a deal was cut with Bashir in the interest of national security but critics of the president were quick to pan his decision, announced in the midst of his re-election campaign, as politically motivated.

An early sign of the move may have come in March last year, when senior ulama Dr Ma'ruf Amin said he had suggested to the President that Bashir deserved clemency due to his ailing health and old age.

It is worth noting that Dr Ma'ruf is now Mr Joko's running-mate, chosen last August as part of an election strategy to ward off attacks on the President's Islamic credentials ahead of the polls.

Some security analysts such as Mr Adhe Bhakti, however, said it was hard to see then as it is now how the president would gain politically, or even in the war on terror, by granting Bashir early release.

Instead, Mr Adhe, the executive director for the Centre for Radicalism and Deradicalisation Studies, said that releasing Bashir would likely have a negative impact, especially on survivors and families of victims who were killed in terrorist attacks.

Professor Syamsuddin Haris from the Indonesian Institute of Sciences, noted that the timing of the release may indicate that Mr Joko may be trying to attract votes from those who support radical Islam.

Thus far, there are more questions than answers, but one thing is clear - Bashir, despite his poor health, remains a hardcore ideologue who still wields significant influence over Muslim militants in the region.

His track record of Islamic militancy dates to Suharto's New Order era, campaigning for Indonesia to recognise Shariah Law while denouncing the country's national ideology, Pancasila, which promotes pluralism.

He has also managed to remain relevant to the cause of establishing an Islamic caliphate in South-east Asia, first as spiritual leader of JI, and later by pledging allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) while behind bars in 2014.

Recently, a counter-terrorism source told The Straits Times that Bashir could be linked to the series of terrorist attacks in East Java last May, said to be one of the deadliest in recent years.

The attacks included the suicide bombings mounted by a family of six on three churches in the East Java capital, Surabaya, and another similar strike by a family of five on a police station in the same city.

The strikes, which were coordinated as both took place within a day of each other, sparked outrage around the world, particularly because the attackers included the wives of the militants as well as their children, one as young as eight.

The counter-terrorism source said the two fathers in the families, as well as a third man who was planning a similar suicide attack, had visited Bashir in prison on Jan 18, 2016.

The next day all three men - Dita Oepriarto, Tri Murtiono and Anton Ferdiantono - returned to the prison to visit Aman Abdurrahman, the terrorist leader now on death row for ordering the suicide attack in downtown Jakarta on Jan 14, 2016 - the first ISIS-inspired strike in Indonesia.

Little is known about what transpired during the visits, but they fit a pattern of behaviour among militants that often precedes an attack.

It is also a key reason why prison authorities have tightened visitation rights of terrorist inmates in a bid to prevent them from planning attacks from behind bars.

Like Bashir, Aman had aligned himself with ISIS and was serving time in Nusakambangan Prison for his role in the setting up of the JI training camp in Aceh.

In 2014, Aman broke ranks from Bashir and formed the Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), a group state prosecutors hold responsible for widespread terrorism, the loss of lives and the destruction of property in Indonesia since 2016.

Atrocities committed by Aman's men in the JAD hogged the headlines recently but Bashir remains a revered figure among militants despite the police having successfully disbanded the JI.

JAD militants, remnants of JI and and his other followers, including those hiding in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines, will no doubt cheer Bashir's release from jail. What they do next is anyone's guess.

Needless to say, there are no guarantees that aged militant will not return to his old ways, after all he refused to participate in any deradicalisation programme while incarcerated.

So does Bashir remain a clear and present danger for Indonesia and its neighbours?

Indeed, foreign security agencies, including those from Indonesia's key counter-terrorism partners such as the United States, Australia, Malaysia and Singapore, will likely be trying answer that question now.