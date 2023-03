SINGAPORE – Indonesia, South-east Asia’s largest economy, is targeting nearly US$49 billion (S$66.2 billion) in foreign direct investment (FDI) this year, about a 7.5 per cent increase over inflows for 2022, said the chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a recent interview with The Straits Times, Mr Arsjad Rasjid, 52, said that despite macroeconomic headwinds, the country was confident of hitting its target, due to its stable economic and political landscape.