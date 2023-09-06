China's Li promotes greater cooperation with Indonesia

China's Premier Li Qiang (L) is greeted by Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo upon his arrival at the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, 06 September 2023. Indonesia will host the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits on 05 to 07 September 2023. MAST IRHAM/Pool via REUTERS
BEIJING - China wants to work with Indonesia to expand cooperation in various areas including green energy, the digital economy, biomedicine, and artificial intelligence, China's foreign ministry reported on Wednesday, citing Premier Li Qiang.

Li, in Indonesia for a regional summit, told a late Tuesday dinner with business leaders that they should be confident in cooperation, after weak economic data indicating a slowdown in China had raised doubts in other markets about China's rise.

"China will steadily expand systemic openness, further relax market access in areas such as the modern service industry, increase the protection of intellectual property rights, and create a first-class business environment," the ministry quoted Li as saying.

China hoped that Indonesia would maintain its open market open and provide a fair and just business environment for Chinese enterprises, Li said.

Li is also due to attend a trial run of a $7.3 billion high-speed rail project that China has funded as part of its Belt and Road initiative of transport and energy projects. REUTERS

