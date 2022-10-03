Relatives, survivors recall Indonesia's Malang stadium stampede horror

MALANG - Ms Etik sat cross-legged on the floor of the hospital, waiting anxiously for her daughter to regain consciousness after she was caught in one of the deadliest stadium disasters in world football history.

"It was her first time (at a match)," said Ms Etik, holding back tears outside the intensive care unit at the Saiful Anwar hospital in the centre of the eastern Indonesian city of Malang.

Her 21-year-old daughter Dian Puspita was one of the spectators who had a close brush with death after police fired tear gas into packed terraces to quell a pitch invasion, causing panicked fans to rush for exits.

The ensuing stampede and chaos left at least 125 people dead, with more than 300 injured.

Ms Etik - who like many Indonesians goes by one name - grew worried when her daughter did not return home.

"I called her but she didn't pick up," she said.

She rushed to the hospital after Ms Puspita's friend told her what had transpired, immediately heading to the emergency room to see her daughter, who lay on a bed with her shoulder broken and face red and swollen.

"I didn't think this would happen," said Ms Etik, who waited for 12 hours at the hospital on Sunday.

Angry fans of Arema football club had invaded the pitch after losing to their fierce rivals Persebaya Surabaya, prompting the widely criticised response by police.

At the same hospital, 20-year-old Irgi Firdiansah remembers saving Ms Puspita from the waves of spectators, as both of them struggled to survive the stampede.

"It was full of smoke. I couldn't see anything," he said, tears flowing down his face.