In Pictures: Victims of Indonesia soccer stampede mourned

The deadly stampede killed more than 120 people, including 17 children.

Updated
Published
9 min ago
Arema FC players and officials put petals on a monument as they pay condolence to the victims of the riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya, outside the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Arema FC players and officials pray in Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022. An independent fact-finding team will likely take about two weeks to complete investigations into Indonesia's deadly soccer stampede that killed at least 125 people in East Java over the weekend, the authorities said on Monday. PHOTO: REUTERS
Players and officials of Arema FC are overcome with emotion, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022. Seventeen children were counted among the 125 people dead from the stampede. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Paramedics pray as they pay condolence to the victims of the soccer stampede, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People react as they pay condolences to the victims of the soccer stampede, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A jersey lies among petals on a monument, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman and a child pray as they pay condolences to the victims of the soccer stampede, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Forensic police officers investigate the site of the soccer riot and stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A general view of Kanjuruhan Stadium following the soccer match riot and stampede, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Shoes and sandals that were left behind on the pitch following the soccer match riot and stampede, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Players and officials of Arema FC mourn on the pitch, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People pay condolences to the victims of the soccer match riot and stampede, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Shoes are seen at a memorial area outside Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People hold candles during a vigil in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Football club supporters carry candles during a vigil at the Jatidiri Stadium, after a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya, in Semarang, Central Java province, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
A police officer carries the portrait of Andik Purwanto a police officer who died during the riot, in Tambakrejo village, Tulungagung, East Java province, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Iwan Listiono shows a picture of his missing son following a soccer match stampede, at a hospital in Malang, East Java, Oct 2, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top