In Pictures: Victims of Indonesia soccer stampede mourned

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Victims of Indonesia soccer stampede mourned
The deadly stampede killed more than 120 people, including 17 children.
Updated
Published
9 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wH4T
Arema FC players and officials put petals on a monument as they pay condolence to the victims of the riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya, outside the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Arema FC players and officials pray in Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022. An independent fact-finding team will likely take about two weeks to complete investigations into Indonesia's deadly soccer stampede that killed at least 125 people in East Java over the weekend, the authorities said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Players and officials of Arema FC are overcome with emotion, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022. Seventeen children were counted among the 125 people dead from the stampede.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Paramedics pray as they pay condolence to the victims of the soccer stampede, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People react as they pay condolences to the victims of the soccer stampede, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A jersey lies among petals on a monument, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman and a child pray as they pay condolences to the victims of the soccer stampede, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Forensic police officers investigate the site of the soccer riot and stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A general view of Kanjuruhan Stadium following the soccer match riot and stampede, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Shoes and sandals that were left behind on the pitch following the soccer match riot and stampede, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Players and officials of Arema FC mourn on the pitch, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People pay condolences to the victims of the soccer match riot and stampede, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Shoes are seen at a memorial area outside Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People hold candles during a vigil in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Football club supporters carry candles during a vigil at the Jatidiri Stadium, after a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya, in Semarang, Central Java province, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
A police officer carries the portrait of Andik Purwanto a police officer who died during the riot, in Tambakrejo village, Tulungagung, East Java province, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Iwan Listiono shows a picture of his missing son following a soccer match stampede, at a hospital in Malang, East Java, Oct 2, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
INDONESIA
FOOTBALL MATCHES
FOOTBALL FANS
ACCIDENTS
SPORTS AND RECREATION
Back to the top