32 children among the 125 dead in Indonesia soccer stampede, inquiry team to be formed

MALANG, Indonesia – An independent fact-finding team will likely take about two weeks to complete investigations into Indonesia's deadly soccer stampede that killed at least 125 people in East Java over the weekend, the authorities said on Monday.

At least 32 children were counted among the 125 people dead from the stampede, officials said as the local mayor promised to focus on providing trauma counselling for those affected in one of the world's worst stadium disasters.

On Monday, Malang Mayor Sutiaji described reactions among some of the spectators who witnessed the Saturday night tragedy as it unfolded.

"We have a fifth-grader who watched and witnessed both of his parents killed," an emotional Mayor Sutiaji said in a video from his office, his voice cracking.

He said the child stopped speaking for a day from shock.

"He is the only child and is now with his grandfather... What we are concerned about is child trauma," he said, adding that the government would prioritise and bear all costs of trauma counselling required by those who witnessed the event.

The independent investigation team would find the perpetrators behind the disaster, Chief Security Minister Mahfud MD told a news conference.

It should take about two weeks and will consider whether any laws were broken, what compensation should be provided to victims and how Indonesian soccer can prevent future stadium disasters, he said.

Indonesia’s Arema football club apologised to the victims, with its president Gilang Widya Pramana stating that he was ready to take full responsibility for the event.

Pressure is building on Indonesian authorities to explain how the disaster happened.

Saturday's deadly crush came as panicking spectators tried to escape the overpacked stadium after police fired tear gas to disperse fans from the losing home side who ran onto the pitch at the end of the match.

Violence and hooliganism have long been features of Indonesian football, especially in places such as Jakarta, the capital, but Saturday's disaster in a small town in EastJava has thrown a spotlight on the problem.

Mr Bachrul Aiman, 19, a high school graduate who does business selling food online, recounted the onset of the chaos.

"At first, I saw two people climb over a fence and run onto the pitch, and it was not long before all the others followed suit," he told The Straits Times. "Police threw tear gas towards Section 10, where we were watching the game. People panicked, and then started rushing out."

He added: "I pulled my older brother out from under a pile of people as the spectators rushed out of the stadium. I quickly took him to a safe spot, or he could have been one of those trampled on by the stampede."