SINGAPORE - One man died of a heart attack, while 44 others were injured during a stampede outside the National Stadium on May 13, 1977, as fans jostled to grab tickets to the Malaysia Cup semi-final between Singapore and Selangor that was to be held two days later.

According to news reports, the police deployed about 500 men and 15 dogs to control a crowd of over 40,000, but to no avail.