Presidential candidates make final plea for votes at Indonesia election rallies

JAKARTA – In lively scenes which resembled mega music concerts, Indonesian presidential hopefuls danced, belted out punchy slogans, and pleaded for support at their last rallies on Feb 10, ending 75 days of campaigning ahead of the high-stakes polls on Feb 14.

Frontrunner Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces commander and current defence minister, is locked in a three-way fight with former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo.

The race is tight, with opinion surveys through January showing nobody breaching the golden 50-per-cent simple majority mark to win the election outright. Analysts have widely predicted a June run-off, but the tide appears to be turning for Mr Prabowo days before the race. After months of stagnant electability ratings, two latest surveys showed Mr Prabowo breaking the threshold.

In a survey by pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia, carried out from Jan 28 to Feb 4 and released Feb 9, Mr Prabowo received 51.8 per cent of the vote from respondents, followed by Mr Anies with 24.1 per cent, and Mr Ganjar with 19.6 per cent.

In another poll by Indonesia Survey Agency released Feb 10, Mr Prabowo received 51.9 per cent of support, followed by Mr Anies with 23.3 per cent, and Mr Ganjar with 20.3 per cent.

Mr Prabowo is running on the same ticket with Mr Gibran Rakabuming Raka, mayor of Solo and son of the popular outgoing President Joko Widodo, who had defeated Mr Prabowo twice in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

In his trademark booming, raspy voice, Mr Prabowo, 72, urged his supporters who had filled the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in central Jakarta to turn out in full force and give them a single-round victory.

“On February 14, we will all determine the future of our children and grandchildren. Prabowo-Gibran, and the Indonesia Forward Coalition, will fight to eliminate poverty from Indonesia,” said Mr Prabowo, referring to the grouping of political parties that supports him.

“We strive to bring prosperity to all Indonesians… We will continue what the President has built so far,” he added, naming several of the archipelago’s leaders including Dr Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Ms Megawati and Mr Widodo.

Mr Prabowo’s words were met with thunderous applause from the tens of thousands of supporters who had turned up, mostly clad in light blue which has been the colour adopted by his campaign team.

Indeed, the Prabowo-Gibran camp has been aggressively pushing out the narrative of a single-round election, through speeches, media statements, and posters spread across the country saying “All In Prabowo-Gibran in One Round”, “On the Way to One Round”, and “Gaspol One Round”. Gaspol is local slang for “to go full throttle”.

Some 205 million people are registered to vote at the twin presidential and legislative elections on Feb 14.

Two major issues hotly debated for months were over Mr Gibran’s candidacy and the president’s lack of neutrality.