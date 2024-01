JAKARTA – As the black presidential car with the recognisable red plate and mini Indonesian flag zoomed down a busy city street in Central Java, a hand emerged from a window with two fingers raised in the air.

The “two-finger salute” is synonymous with presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the President’s son, as it refers to the identity number – one, two or three – the pair had drawn, which will also appear on the Feb 14 ballot.