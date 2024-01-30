askST: What do I need to know about the Indonesian election, and how does it affect Singapore?

JAKARTA – More than 204 million Indonesians will head to the polls on Feb 14 to choose the country’s next president and vice-president.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of polling day in the world’s fourth-most populous nation:
Q: What is being decided in Indonesia on Feb 14?
A: In what has been called the world’s biggest election to be held in a day, millions of Indonesians will vote to elect their next president and vice-president.
Besides the presidential poll, the national parliamentary election will also take place on the same day, with the electorate choosing their executive and legislative representatives at all administrative levels across the nation.
About 205 million of Indonesia’s more than 270 million people are eligible to vote. And with just over half - or 106.4 million of the eligible voters - aged 17 to 40, the youth vote will play a significant role in this election.
Much attention has been focused on the presidential race, as the country’s current leader, Mr Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, is finishing up his second five-year term and is constitutionally barred from seeking another.
Q: Who is in the running?
A: There are three pairs of candidates who are vying for the role of president and vice-president.
The first pair consists of current front-runner Prabowo Subianto, 72, the defence minister, who narrowly lost to Mr Widodo in 2014 and 2019, and Solo mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, Mr Widodo’s eldest son.
A controversial figure, Mr Prabowo has managed to sidestep past allegations of human rights abuses during his time as special forces commander in the country’s armed forces more than 20 years ago, as well as recent controversies surrounding his choice of running mate for the vice-presidency.
Former governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan, 54, has also set his sights on the presidency, and is running with former minister of manpower and transmigration Muhaimin Iskandar, 57, for vice-president.
Mr Anies, a former academic, is remembered by many for his adept handling of the situation in the capital during the Covid-19 pandemic; but some have criticised him for previously accepting the endorsement of hardline Islamist groups.
The third pair is made up of ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle candidate and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, 55, and his running mate, Chief Security Minister Mahfud MD, 66.
Mr Ganjar has had a long career in public service, and spent nearly a decade in the Indonesian House of Representatives, before serving as governor for two terms.
Q: How will a winner be decided?
A: Indonesian law states that a presidential candidate needs a simple majority - or more than 50 per cent - of the votes to win. They also need to attain 20 per cent of the votes in half of Indonesia’s 38 provinces.
If that does not happen, then the top two candidates will enter a run-off election in June, with the third one eliminated from the running.
Surveys done in recent months indicate that none of the candidates are set to exceed the required minimum of half the votes, with the Prabowo-Gibran pair hovering around the mid-40 per cent mark.
The next president will take office in October 2024.
Q: What have some of the crucial issues been during the campaigning period?
A: Dynastic politics have dominated headlines about the elections so far, with some accusing Mr Widodo of trying to continue his influence on the country, following his son’s entry into the race.
Mr Gibran has been on the spotlight since Indonesia’s Constitutional Court in October issued a special ruling that effectively allowed him - though he was younger than 40, the minimum age required to contest the election - to run for the vice-presidency.
The court, then chaired by Mr Widodo’s son-in-law, ruled that the age requirement would not apply to anyone who has held or currently holds a position won through a general election.
Mr Gibran, meanwhile, has attracted criticism for his behaviour during official debates, which some have called disrespectful, as well as for alleged campaign violations.
The upcoming move of the country’s capital from Jakarta to the new Nusantara city in East Kalimantan has also been an election issue that candidates have sparred over.
Mr Ganjar and Mr Prabowo have pledged to largely continue Mr Widodo’s development programmes, including setting up Nusantara in Kalimantan.
Mr Anies has shot down the idea, saying this will create “new inequality” among different regions, and called for development in not just one location, but others as well.
Q: How is the election important to Singapore and the region?
A: Indonesia is Singapore’s neighbour, and both countries have substantive cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including education, culture, defence and the environment.
In 2022, Indonesia was Singapore’s top-source of visitors; some 1.1 million people, who accounted for 17.4 per cent of total visitor arrivals, were from the archipelago.
Singapore has been Indonesia’s top foreign investor since 2014, with total investments reaching $17.5 billion in 2022.
That year, Singapore was Indonesia’s fourth-largest trading partner, and Indonesia was Singapore’s sixth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $74.6 billion.
Indonesia is also the largest nation in Asean with the biggest economy.
Just in the realm of digital economy, Indonesia was the biggest online spender in South-east Asia in 2022, accounting for 52 per cent of the region’s total gross merchandise value (GMV), according to a report by Singapore-based venture firm Momentum Works.
Geopolitically, Indonesia has also increasingly become a big player.
In 2022, besides staging the first meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Indonesia also led the Group-of-20 (G-20) nations during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In 2023, Indonesia chaired Asean and navigated the bloc through three conflicts: the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and the civil war in Myanmar.