Philippines shuts airports to commercial flights after returnees overwhelm quarantine capacity

MANILA - The Philippines is closing indefinitely all its airports to commercial flights starting Sunday (May 3), as a surge in returning Filipino workers brings its quarantine capacity near breaking point.

That decision has left hundreds of thousands of Filipinos and foreigners marooned, unable to head back to the Philippines or leave the country for jobs abroad.

Many were furious that the government gave the order abruptly.

It also caused confusion, after the head of the task force overseeing the country's efforts to check the spread of Covid-19, the disease the virus causes, later said in a text message on Sunday only flights carrying returning Filipino workers were suspended.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said in a post on its Facebook page on Saturday (May 2) that all commercial flights "to and from the Philippines" had been suspended starting 8am on Sunday.

It did not say how long the ban would last.

Flights carrying cargo and medical supplies, as well as "utility and maintenance flights", would continue, it said.