Philippines extends lockdown of Manila and nearby areas to May 15

MANILA (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - The Philippines is extending until May 15 the lockdown of its capital and some nearby areas that account for majority of its economic output to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced the two-week extension of the lockdown in Metro Manila, central and southern parts of the main Luzon island on Friday morning (April 24). The restrictions in the main Luzon island started in mid-March.

The virus outbreak could shrink gross domestic product by as much as 1 per cent this year – its first contraction in more than two decades, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said earlier this month.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to declare martial law if communist rebels disrupted the flow of relief goods for Filipinos impacted by the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, and asked his military to be ready.

"I am now warning everybody, I am putting notice to the armed forces and police. I might declare martial law and there will be no turning back," he said at the beginning of the meeting on the extension of coronavirus containment measures, which was screened on television.

Mr Duterte has long been at odds with the New People's Army, worsened by repeated breakdowns in a peace process he launched at the beginning of his presidency.