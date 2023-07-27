Only local artistes allowed ‘for time being’ after The 1975 fiasco in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - The Sepang Municipal Council is asking organisers of upcoming events not to include international artistes following an incident involving British band The 1975 during a festival last week.

The matter was raised at its full board meeting on Wednesday as the councillors discussed how to proceed with the M4ntap festival, which is scheduled for Aug 5 and Aug 6 at the Sepang International Circuit and features six international electronic dance music artistes.

On July 21, The 1975 frontman Matt Healy created controversy when he slammed Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ laws and kissed a male bandmate on stage during a performance at the Sepang International Circuit.

Council president Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain said international artistes must go through the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) to obtain the necessary permit.

“Once approved by Puspal, the council will decide to approve the performing location,” he said.

“Event organisers will need to adhere to additional requirements, including ensuring that artistes’ conduct and behaviour complies with the applicable laws at all times.

“Any violation of this will see the council taking necessary action, including the immediate cancellation of the event.”

He added that violations during the event would result in legal action.

“The council retains the discretion to blacklist individuals, companies, events or any related entities. We have made a decision to only allow local artistes to perform for the time being,” he said.

“For the auto show event (M4ntap festival), cars can use the track and we can utilise the sidelines for performances by local artistes.

“However, this decision can be overridden if the event organisers submit an appeal to the higher authorities and it is approved.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK