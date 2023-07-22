KL music festival cancelled after The 1975 singer slams Malaysia govt over anti-LGBTQ laws

A three-day music festival in Kuala Lumpur was cancelled on Saturday after British band The 1975 failed to comply with local performance guidelines.

The band’s performance was cut short on Friday, the first day of the three-day Good Vibes Festival, after frontman Matty Healy gave a speech criticising the Malaysian government for criminalising same-sex relationships.

“I made a mistake when we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it. I don’t see the ****ing point, right? I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and telling us who we can have sex with,” Healy told the crowd.

“And I’m sorry if that offends you and you’re religious... If you push, I’m gonna push back.”

Homosexuality is forbidden in Malaysia, and laws criminalising sodomy can result in imprisonment or corporal punishment.

Healy, who was holding a bottle of wine, told the crowd that the group would not be performing “uplifting songs” as he was furious.

“And that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government. You are young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive,” he said.

After Healy’s speech, the band’s bassist Ross MacDonald walked over to him, and the two men kissed during their rendition of I Like America & America Likes Me.

After performing at least one more song, Healy said: “All right, we gotta go. We just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, I’ll see you later.”

The band performed seven songs in its headlining set. Other songs on the set list that it did not perform on Friday included Robbers, Somebody Else and I’m In Love With You.

Malaysia’s Communications and Digital Ministry announced through one of its committees that The 1975 has been blacklisted from performing in Malaysia.

The ministry’s central committee for the application for filming and performance by foreign artistes (Puspal) said the decision was made after the group was found to have “challenged, belittled and disparaged local laws and violated the morals of Malaysians” during its show.

“The Communications and Digital Ministry will not tolerate any party that provokes and engages in disrespectful behaviour while performing in Malaysia,” Puspal said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry has also filed a police report against the band and the festival’s organisers for failing to comply with Puspal’s conditions for performing in the country, adding that the organisers had previously made assurances that they would be responsible for the band’s performance.

Selangor police chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, earlier said the police would be contacting the organisers as part of their investigations.