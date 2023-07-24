Malaysian lawyers working on a class action to help artistes, vendors sue British band The 1975

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian lawyer Mathew Thomas Philip is working with a group of lawyers on a pro bono class action lawsuit by Malaysian artistes and vendors against British pop-rock band The 1975.

“We are putting our hearts and minds to improving the first working draft of the class action,” said Mr Philip in a post on his Facebook account on Sunday.

“If there is any further information that you may possess and which may have a bearing on the suit against The 1975 such as the location of their assets, please contact our pro bono team,” he added.

The 1975’s concert at the Good Vibes Festival 2023 in Kuala Lumpur last Friday was stopped abruptly after lead singer Matty Healy kissed bassist Ross MacDonald, leading to the organiser pulling the plug on the group’s set midway.

The indecent act has led to a total ban of The 1975 performing in Malaysia and the organisers have been forced to refund the tickets after the country’s Communications and Digital Ministry cancelled the rest of the festival which was supposed to end last Sunday.