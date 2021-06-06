No more two-hour shopping limit in Malaysia, says enforcement chief

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The two-hour shopping limit at retail outlets has been deferred, said Malaysia's Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry enforcement director Azman Adam.

He said on Sunday (June 6) the decision was made on May 28.

"When the lockdown was announced, we did not want people rushing to such outlets with the two-hour limit.

"However, we still advise people to get required items and leave the premises fast, and stay at home more," he told reporters after checking on standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance at the Tesco supermarket in Lotus Bercham, Ipoh.

In May, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi had said that shoppers would be allowed to remain on premises only for a maximum of two hours under tightened SOP.

Mr Azman also advised non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that wished to buy bulk essential items for donations to get them from factories or wholesalers instead.

"I am hoping that such NGOs will not get their supply from small sundry shops, or at outlets that could affect supply for the consumers.

He said those wishing to buy such items in large quantities could also get in touch with the ministry, which could recommend where to get it.

Mr Azman added with tighter SOPs since the lockdown, there have been 41 cases against companies and individuals.

He said this included businesses operating outside the allowed time.

"Some petrol stations opened their convenience stores at 6am instead of 8am.

"Then there are some that closed beyond the time allowed," he added.

He said compound notices amounting to a total of RM283,500 (S$91,400) had been issued.

Malaysia recorded 6,241 new cases, bringing the nation's cumulative total to 616,815.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Health Ministry stated that Selangor recorded 2,178 cases, the most of all states, followed by Sarawak (600) and Johor (565).