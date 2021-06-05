'Going to die already': Viral restaurant banner turns the tide for Malaysian eatery

MELAKA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An eatery owner has come up with a creative banner "Please Support Us!! Going To Die Already..." with an image of a prawn lying upside down.

It has managed to attract foodies to her outlet along busy Jalan Tengkera here and the picture of the banner has gone viral too.

Ms Anna Lee, 41, who manages the "I Love Penang Street Food" restaurant, decided to put up the banner to get foodies to patronise her shop and others operating nearby.

"This is a very difficult time for all of us and I came up with this idea to encourage motorists to stop and pack food at this row of pre-war shophouses along the busy street, " she said.

She added that the banner had attracted customers to her shop as well as those nearby.

Ms Lee said she had started her business last November, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I took the challenge to venture into the food business using my in-law's Penang-style menu, " she said.

Ms Lee said she learned to prepare the dishes from her father-in-law.

"I decided to open an outlet in Melaka. I rented a shop and employed locals to start the business, " she said.

Ms Lee said her ingredients came directly from Penang to preserve the authenticity of the dishes.

Meanwhile, Kota Laskamana assemblyman Low Chee Leong said he would help food operators along the street by packing food items and sending them to the needy in the historical city.

"I will do it twice weekly to support their businesses.

"So far, many food outlets in my constituency somehow manage to stay afloat despite the reduced business during lockdown, " Mr Low said.