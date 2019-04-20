Nine Indonesian police officers died carrying out election work

JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) - Nine Indonesian police officers died while carrying out election-related duties this week, including some who collapsed from exhaustion.

Others died in accidents and after getting sick, the Cabinet Secretary said in a statement published on its website.

Indonesia deployed about 7.2 million poll workers on April 17 to wrap up the world's largest single-day democratic election in just six hours.

More than 190 million people in the world's fourth-most populous nation were registered to vote, with a turnout rate exceeding 80 per cent.

President Joko Widodo is reported to have won the election, based on unofficial quick count results. His opponent Prabowo Subianto, however, has claimed victory, paving the way for a possible legal challenge of the verdict.