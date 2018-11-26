TOP STORIES

Indonesia launches new economic stimulus measures

JAKARTA - Indonesia announced on Friday (Nov 16) a new economic stimulus package to support the rupiah and spur growth, in the lead-up to the presidential election in April 2019.

Netflix generation not impressed by Indonesia's politics

People

Issues

From Our Bureaus

All-out courtship in Taiwan's mega 'nine-in-one' elections

  • Grief-stricken family and friends mourning the deaths of brothers Jate and Duane Bonga, who were killed along with 12 other men on Oct 4 in Cebu.

Spotlight on anti-drug war outside Manila

  • Above: The Telegraph Office building or Dead Letters Building, so called because it housed letters that were undelivered as its recipients had died or were untraceable. Left: Tourists on a Murder And Mayhem walk, which explores Kolkata's history of c

Kolkata wields its midnight magic

It is midnight in the courtyard of Kolkata's iconic Sir Stuart Hogg Market. A spot that brims with hawkers and haggling customers in the morning is being transformed into a giant communal bedroom. Locals, many of them workers at the market, grab cardboard, rugs, newspapers - whatever they can find or afford - to create a bed.

'Good evening. I'm your robot cook, please enjoy your meal'

  • Clothes on sale at a street stall in Phnom Penh. Cambodia's US$7.9 billion garment and footwear industry is set for another hike in the minimum wage from US$170 a month now to US$182 next year. The emphasis on benchmark minimum wages marks something

Minimum wage in vogue across Asia as debate rages on

ST Asia Report