JAKARTA - Indonesia announced on Friday (Nov 16) a new economic stimulus package to support the rupiah and spur growth, in the lead-up to the presidential election in April 2019.
It is midnight in the courtyard of Kolkata's iconic Sir Stuart Hogg Market. A spot that brims with hawkers and haggling customers in the morning is being transformed into a giant communal bedroom. Locals, many of them workers at the market, grab cardboard, rugs, newspapers - whatever they can find or afford - to create a bed.